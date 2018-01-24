23 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Says Has Reached Zenith of His Career, Needs Nothing More

Vice President Kembo Mohadi says he has reached the zenith of his political career by becoming one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's deputies and is not looking any further.

Speaking to thousands of Zanu PF party loyalists at Joshua Nkomo Polytechnic during celebrations to mark his rise to the post of Vice President, Mohadi said he was content with his current job.

Mohadi lethargically walked to the podium led by a group of women including his estranged wife Tambudzani Mohadi. The Mohadi's are on the verge of divorce and Mrs Mohadi cast a lonely figure during the ceremony and was nowhere nearer when Mohadi cut his cake.

"I have been a member of parliament; l have been a minister and now l am the Vice President; what else can l ask for?" said Mohadi.

Zanu PF's Matabeleland South provincial Chairman, Rabelani Choeni, said Mohadi was chosen by God.

"The way l see it God must have whispered into the ears of President ED to say choose this one (Mohadi)," said Choeni.

Abedinico Ncube, minister of State for Matabeleland South provincial affairs who had been walking with the aid of crutches for the past five years, said he threw away his walking sticks in ecstasy and is now able to walk on his own following Mohadi's elevation.

In his speech, Mohadi preached peace saying it was time to put closure to the Gukurahundi issue by discussing it openly and finding a lasting solution.

Mohadi's rise came after a Malawian prophet prophesied that he was going to be promoted. At the time, Mohadi was minister of state security.

