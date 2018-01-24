South Africa: Bracing for Disaster, Capetonians Can Take Deep Breaths and Save Last Drops of Water

There's been a dramatic change in tone regarding Cape Town's water crisis. And with good reason. Frankly, it's a little hard not to panic. But there's not much we can do any more, except take a deep breath, save those last few drops, and prepare for the worst. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

In the last few days, the conversation around Cape Town's water crisis, at least in the media, has changed significantly in tone and urgency. Even our politicians, bless them, have taken steps towards acting decisively, as opposed to saying they will act decisively. (Well, thanks. Better late than never.)

This probably has something to do with the fact that Executive Mayor Patricia de Lille finally came out and said what many water researchers and other experts have been saying, both on and off the record, for months: the augmentation solutions, or lack thereof, are not going to get us out of this mess. They are simply not adequate. Whoever is to blame, we are running out of water and time.

This was a departure from the earlier assertion that a well-run city does not run out of water, which could be wrong on at least one count:...