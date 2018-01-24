Senior government workers including cabinet ministers have been given until the 28th of February to submit written declarations of theirs assets, chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, has said.

Sibanda said President Emmerson Mnangagwa expects full and urgent compliance with the order.

In a statement, Sibanda said this is in line with Mnangagwa's undertaking to create a responsible, transparent and accountable public service that is "sworn to high moral standards and deserved rewards".

This directive affects all government ministers and their deputies, permanent secretaries, principal directors, board chairs, chief executive officers of parastatals, local authorities, chairs and members of Commissions.

According to Sibanda, this is consistent with Mnangagwa's call for civil servants' "strict adherence to the fundamental tenants of good corporate governance".

He said the senior civil servants are expected to declare "details of all immovable property owned by the public servant or those in which he or she has interest."

Also to be declared, Sibanda said, is "any item of movable property exceeding one hundred thousand dollars ($100 000) in value owned or leased by the individual concerned in which he or she has any other interest and any business in which the individual has interest in and in which he or she plays a part in running and the nature of the interest in the property or business concerned should be clearly stated."

According to directive, the declaration of assents should be submitted "under sealed envelope".

But the opposition said this was much ado about nothing as many deadlines have not been met before, adding the senior civil servants should instead declare how they acquired their assets.

People's Democratic Party national spokesperson Jacob Mafume said "the proof of the pudding is in the eating."

He added, "There are so many deadlines that we can't keep and we hope they can meet and keep this one. Their wealth must be in line with their tax payments."

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngaruvhume said Mnangagwa must lead by example and declare his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) "diamond loot".

"He must declare all the mines he owns in Kwekwe; all houses he has and the many gold claims he is running; then we will take him seriously," he said.

In 2016, Parliament approved life style audits for legislators, including ministers, compelling them to declare their assets in and outside the country in line with the constitutional provisions, but to date not even one has done that.

The new Constitution, in Section 198, states that an Act of Parliament must provide measures to enforce provisions requiring public officers to make regular disclosure of their assets.