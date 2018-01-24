Uganda Officially Receives New WHO Representative

The new World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative, Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam on Tuesday formally assumed duty after presenting his Credentials to Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Kutesa.

The presentation took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and was witnessed by dignitaries from MOFA and the WHO country office.

During the ceremony, the minister acknowledged the tremendous work by WHO in supporting the Ministry of Health and government as a whole.

Dr Yonas was commended on his impressive experience depicted by his résumé.

"Your experience and technical expertise will be crucial to WHO to support the country, and hence impact the health of all Ugandans," Mr Kutesa said.

In his remarks, Dr Yonas appreciated the warm welcome to Uganda, highlighting WHO's mandate to support all countries to attain the highest standards in Public Health.

Dr Yonas is an Ethiopian national and holds a Doctorate degree in Medicine. He has over 30 years of experience in general medicine, disaster management, project development, donor relations at different technical and managerial levels.

His international experience includes working with Africa Humanitarian Action (AHA) in Rwanda from 1994-1995, WHO Geneva from 1999-2005, WHO South East Asia Regional office from 2005-2009, WHO India from 2009-2011, as WHO Representative to D.P.R Korea from 2011-2013, and as WHO Representative to Thailand from 2013-2015. Before his reassignment to Uganda, he served as Planning Officer at the WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia, in New Delhi, India from 2016-2018.

The WR is an accredited representative of the WHO Director-General and the Regional Director and is responsible for negotiations with the host country. The WR also oversees relationships and activities with the government and other partners, provides security for WHO personnel and facilitates functional common services arrangements with other UN agencies.