24 January 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Pupils to Study in Local Language

By Denis Edema

JINJA/KALIRO — The ministry of Education has introduced a curriculum that will see pupils in lower classes being taught in their mother tongues as the first teaching language before taking on English.

The commissioner in-charge-of Primary Teachers' Training at the ministry, Mr Jonathan Kamwana, said the reason children are performing poorly, especially in Busoga Sub-region, is because teachers lack basic teaching skills.

Mr Kamwana made the announcement on Monday during a meeting with teachers and head teachers of Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools currently undergoing early grade reading training at Jinja and Kaliro primary teachers' colleges.

He said: "This training is for teachers after realising that there is a low learning outcome in most of the UPE schools because the teachers did not study the current curriculum in the colleges. We hope after this, there will be an improvement."

"The ministry (of Education) introduced this curriculum (of teaching in the mother tongue) in lower primary schools in 2013 after it had been piloted and approved by researchers both at local and at international level," Mr Kamwana added, allaying fears that the project follows the recently released Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results in which Kamuli and Mayuge Districts registered the highest failure rates.

