Ntungamo — Police in Ntungamo District are investigating an incident where a 64-year-old man is accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in cold blood in Ntungamo Town.

Francis Beshetsya Kateta allegedly persuaded his wife Judith Ntegyereize for reunion after a six-month separation.

She accepted him back at her rented dwelling in Cell 5 in Muko Ward, Ntungamo Municipality.

However, on Tuesday morning, Ntegyereize's lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

The body was discovered by a neighbour's child who opened the house to check on his playmates, the deceased's children.

He saw blood on the floor and saw the three children lying asleep on a bed besides their mother's body.

The children seemed not aware of the fate that had befallen their mother in the night.

"When they were even together, she used to tell us that her man would kill her. She told us and we arbitrated the disagreements. They reconciled, but finally separated.

We were still talking to them to have them together again. It is unfortunate that he killed her finally as he she had feared. Police must investigate and make sure he is arrested," Ms Furugensia Kempaka, the deceased's maternal aunt, said.

Beshesya commonly known as Kateta is a businessman in Ntungamo town.

He handed himself to Ntungamo police. Ntegyereize's body was taken to Itojo Hospital for postmortem.

Mr George Arinaitwe, the Ntungamo police community liaison officer, told Daily Monitor at the scene of crime that domestic violence is the leading cause of murders in the district followed by land wrangles.

Early 2017, another trader Mr Ivan Sabiti Mujungu murdered his wife following a domestic wrangle. He is still on remand.