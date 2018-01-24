23 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Millers Rescue NRZ, Procure 200 Wagons

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has procured 200 railway wagons and two locomotives for transporting grain to various parts of the country amid signs of an impending drought.

Zimbabwe is experiencing a dry spell with indications pointing to another possible drought.

If that eventuality happens it would then mean that the country will have to import grain to feed the citizens.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com in Harare on the side lines of a $145 000-00 food donation to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces by his organization on Tuesday, GMAZ chairperson, Tafadzwa Musarara, said they had procured railway wagons to carry grains from Mozambique.

"The milling industry has procured more than 200 railway wagons and two locomotives of our own and what we are waiting for is the regularization of this fleet by government and put it on the main railway system," said Musarara.

"This will augment and compliment what the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has so that we are able to move food consignments from Beira and Maputo into Zimbabwe via Mutare or Machipanda," Musarara said.

The NRZ has a fleet of 166 aged locomotives, and only 60 of these are functional.

The struggling parastatal is, however, struggling to renew its fleet due to bankruptcy.

NZR owes its workers $90 million in unpaid wages.

Zimbabwe

Former Minister Sandi Moyo Expelled From Parliament

Former Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Eunice Sandi Moyo yesterday lost her parliamentary seat after Zanu-PF… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.