24 January 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Equatorial Guinea President Meets Buhari At Aso Rock

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Abuja — Equatorial Guinea President, Theodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, yesterday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Thre Equatorial Guinea President canvassed dialogue as the solution to the myriad of crises plaguing various countries in West African sub-region.

In a joint press conference with President Buhari, Mbasogo said he had opted to visit Buhari to know about the state of his health in view of the health crisis he went through for the better part of last year.

He said his visit to Buhari was also in line with a maxim that when a fellow person is down, it is the responsibility of persons around him to seek his wellbeing.

According to him, he was glad to see the president looking hale and healthy.

He also congratulated Buhari for his giant strides in the fight against Boko Haram, a terror group, he said, had caused a great havoc in some other West African countries including Chad and Cameroun.

"He is doing a great job. He's almost eradicating the menace of Boko Haram apart from pockets of attacks here and there," Mbasogo said, adding that they also discussed security concerns in the neighbouring West African countries.

He pointed out the need to work together with a view to securing a common ground for development and cooperation to achieve desired goals.

He narrated how his country had been a victim of various security crises orchestrated by some terrorists from Chad and Sudan in collaboration with a group of deviants from France, saying that his decision to promptly reach out to Cameroon helped to bring the situation under control.

"Cameroon is a big nation whose crisis requires the concern of all forces. There is no nation without its own crisis. What is required is to seek solution through dialogue and use it to find a common axis.

Those seeking refuge in other lands need to sit down together and find solution through dialogue. It is only through that, that they can find solution to the crisis," he said.

