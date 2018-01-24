Mauritius: Four Schemes Implemented for SMEs

press release

Four schemes for SMEs, which are in line with the Key Actions recommended in the 10-Year Master Plan for the SME Sector, are being implemented.

The schemes provide financial assistance to SMEs with the objective to encouraging and motivating them to use barcodes for their products and encourage leading SMEs, through a SME Partnership Programme, to integrate other Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises into their supply and value chain.

They also strengthen the start-ups by providing management, technical and other support through a SME Mentoring Programme and by providing assistance to SMEs in developing and implementing the various tools and means for online presence and marketing through a SME Grant for Web Design and Development.