24 January 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Four Schemes Implemented for SMEs

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Four schemes for SMEs, which are in line with the Key Actions recommended in the 10-Year Master Plan for the SME Sector, are being implemented.

The schemes provide financial assistance to SMEs with the objective to encouraging and motivating them to use barcodes for their products and encourage leading SMEs, through a SME Partnership Programme, to integrate other Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises into their supply and value chain.

They also strengthen the start-ups by providing management, technical and other support through a SME Mentoring Programme and by providing assistance to SMEs in developing and implementing the various tools and means for online presence and marketing through a SME Grant for Web Design and Development.

Mauritius

First Fish Harvest From Floating Cages in Grand River South East

The first harvest of fish from floating cages was held yesterday at the Fisheries Post of Grand River South East in… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.