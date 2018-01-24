Embattled Zanu PF Bulawayo legislator Eunice Sandi Moyo was Tuesday expelled as Proportional Representation MP, becoming the 12th party loyalist linked to the infamous G40 "cabal" to be sent packing in less than a week.

This was announced by Parliamentary deputy speaker Mabel Chinomona during sitting on Tuesday.

"I would like to notify this august House that on the 22nd of January 2018, Parliament was notified by the Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front) ZANU PF that Hon. Eunice N. Sandi Moyo, Proportional Representation Member of Parliament had ceased to be a Member of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front), ZANU PF Party and therefore no longer represents the interests of the party in Parliament.

"Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides as follows, 'a seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the Member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned by written notice to the Speaker or the President of the Senate as the case maybe has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it'," Chinomona said.

Chinomona, who at party level is Zanu PF women's league secretary, said a vacancy has arisen as a result of Moyo's expulsion.

"Pursuant to the above, I do hereby inform this august House that a proportional representation vacancy has arisen by the operation of the law.

"The necessary administrative measures will be taken to inform His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the existence of the vacancy in line with Section 39 (1) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 213) as amended," she said.

The former Bulawayo provincial affairs minister's case was unique in that she was also once expelled as Zanu PF women's league executive by then Zanu PF women's league boss and First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

She was accused of financial impropriety although this was construed to be her victimisation by Grace as she stood in her way to become party VP.

Her expulsion as MP also follows the Thursday expulsion of ex-ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Paul Chimedza, Patrick Zhuwao, among legislators who had links with former First Lady.

Grace was expelled from Zanu PF November last year with her husband latter forced to resign unceremoniously when the military placed him under house arrest and demanded his exit over a slew of crimes of both commission and omission.

The spectacular fall of the once powerful leader was a culmination of intense factional fighting among Zanu PF camps, something which sucked in the country's partisan military.

Then Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga, now Vice President, was unequivocal in telling Zimbabweans the military interest in Zanu PF affairs stemmed from their historical links with the ruling party.