Nigeria: Connectnigeria Organises E-Business Fair

ConnectNigeria has said its fair for SMEs and start-ups is scheduled to hold February 3.

From its inception in 2011, the eBusiness Fair has helped SMEs with the information and platform they require to become competitors in a fast-changing world.

According to a statement, attendance at the fair has grown steadily, from about 500 participants at its first edition to over 5,000 registered attendees at last year's event.

The organisers explained that this year's edition, the seventh of its kind, is expected to be the biggest yet.

According to Managing Director of ConnectNigeria, Mr. Emeka Okafor, the e-Business fair is a large scale, long term demonstration of ConnectNigeria's target to aid the growth of SMEs in the country.

He added: "We hope to bring together stakeholders in industry to talk about how e-Business can help businesses.

"We will talk about cashless banking, technologies and websites, and how you can utilize what you have to grow your business."

This year's edition of the eBusiness Fair will feature speakers from a wide range of sectors, representing long standing industry giants, as well as pioneers and disruptors whose ideas have created new business niches.

They will be discussing different tried and tested ways through which SMEs can leverage technology to compete and scale.

There will also be an exhibition section, where brands from multiple sectors, including finance, ICT, engineering, agribusiness, education and fashion, will be showcasing their products and services to thousands of attendees.

The eBusiness Fair has received positive reviews from attendees, speakers, sponsors and exhibitors alike.

The Head of Digital Payments (global) at Uber, Ebi Atawodi, described the event as a demonstration of how passionate Nigerians can be about business and entrepreneurship.

"It's really interesting how passionate people are, and how pumped up people are about the possibilities that are out there," she said, at a previous edition of the fair.