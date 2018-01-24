South Africa: Warriors, Knights in a Must-Win Battle

Warriors coach Rivash Gobind believes there is little room for error for both his side and the Knights when they come together for their penultimate One-Day Cup regular season clash at Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday.

The two sides are among the bottom three with only two points separating them in the race for the final semi-final berth.

The hosts presently hold the upper hand in fourth place and with 13 points, while the visitors are last with 11 points. The Highveld Lions are sandwiched in between, also on 11 points with all three having two matches still to play.

"It's the last two games and we'd like to win both," said Gobind ahead of the game. "We start with the Knights who are very close to us on the log, so it's pretty much a knock-out game for both of us and we look forward to it.

"For us we'll be focussing on what we need to do because we know that we have things in our hands at the moment."

The Warriors slayed the Dolphins in their previous game and will also have home advantage when they play the Cape Cobras in their final match on Friday.

Gobind hopes that they can draw on that performance and also their previous big-game experience to pull them through.

He continued: "We had a really good performance in the last game against a Dolphins side contesting for the top spot.

"Everything came together for us. So we were very happy with the way we played and coming into the last two now, we'll hope to carry those performances forward in what are really knock-out games.

"We've played pretty well in these situations in the past and it will be that experience we will hope to draw on in these big games coming up."

The Knights on the other hand ended a wretched run of no wins all season by thumping the Cobras in their last match to reignite their prospects.

Added to the intrigue is the fact that the Central Franchise must play the Lions in their last game.

Gobind is wary of the threat they will face in their penultimate game.

"They're a dangerous team, there's no doubt about that," he added. "I know they got a win in the last game, but they have been close all season with two ties and a few other games where they ran the opposition close.

"They have a good team and have shown when things click, it makes a huge difference."

