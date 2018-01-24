23 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Around 100 Schoolchildren Injured in Westonaria Bus Crash

At least 100 schoolchildren were injured, some seriously, in a crash between a school bus and a truck in Westonaria on Tuesday, Gauteng paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived at the scene, to the far south-west of Johannesburg, just before 16:00, children between the ages of eight and 14 were lying injured over a wide area.

One boy, estimated to be around 13-years-old, was so seriously injured that he had to be airlifted by an ER24 emergency helicopter for further treatment.

The cause of the collision between the two vehicles on the N12 was not immediately clear.

Source: News24

South Africa

