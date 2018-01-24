South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation On Arrest of Traffic Officers in Polokwane

press release

A total of 10 traffic officers were arrested in Polokwane today as part of Operation Siyabangena to deal with bribery and corruption in the traffic law enforcement fraternity.

The arrests followed intensive investigations by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit together with the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (The Hawks).

The suspects are employed by the Limpopo provincial department of transport and the Polokwane municipality.

They have been held at Polokwane police station and are expected to appear in court before the end of the week to apply for bail.

Allegations against them are that they took bribes from motorists who had failed to obey the rules of the road.

The number of suspects arrested in Limpopo in connection with bribery and corruption since December now stands at 30.

Last month 20 suspects, including traffic officers, licensing officers and their civilian collaborators, were arrested in Tzaneen and surrounding areas.

Investigations are continuing and more suspects may be arrested.

Members of the public are called upon to report bribery and corruption on 0861 400 800.

Issued by: Road Traffic Management Corporation