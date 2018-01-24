23 January 2018

South Africa: RIP Hugh Masekela - a True South African Legend

Photo: Hugh Masekela
With the passing of Hugh Masekela, another of South Africa's true legends has left us. It was announced on Tuesday by the musician's family that 78-year-old Masekela had succumbed after a long battle with prostate cancer. In his almost eight decades, Masekela lived a life of extraordinary vigour and action: encompassing an apartheid childhood, global fame in exile, a battle with addiction and above all, a relationship with music that he described as borderline religious. Of such a man, one can truly say: he lived. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"It is with profound sorrow that the family of Ramapolo Hugh Masekela announce his passing," a family statement released on Tuesday read.

It described Masekela as "a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend", and paid tribute to "a life and ever-expanding legacy of love, sharing and vanguard creativity that spans the time and space of six decades".

Details of his memorial and burial services are yet to be released, but Masekela's passing is certain to be honoured by government with a high-profile official funeral. Masekela takes his place alongside a handful of other South African performers - Miriam Makeba and Abdullah Ibrahim among them - as a musician of truly global significance....

