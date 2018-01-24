Cameroon: African Handball Championship - Understanding Cameroon's Dismal Performance

The men's handball team was booted out of the competition after three defeats and a draw.

The National Men's Handball team has been eliminated prematurely from the ongoing 23rd African Handball Championship in Libreville, Gabon. Their fate was sealed on Monday January 22, 2018 after they drew with host country, Gabon, 29-29 in the last Group A encounter. Many Cameroonian fans are yet to come to terms with the results given that the team had an intensive training programme in Brazil before going to the competition. Having lost their first three matches the handball Lions went into the fourth and last encounter to save face. Cameroon led the game but their opponents were able to catch up with them in the last 30 seconds of the game and equalised bringing the tally to 29-29.

Prior to last Monday's encounter, Cameroon lost to Algeria 23-31 in their first game. In their second game Cameroon lost to Tunisia 26-32 and lost to Congo 22-29. In the second game against Congo winger, Enoh Lancelot, was elected man of the match. Cameroon crashed out of the competition finishing last in their group. Even though Cameroon could not make it to the second round, two players received the Man of the Match Award in the competition. They are goalkeeper Patrick Ongolon in match against Gabon and winger, Enoh Lancelot, at the end of the encounter against Congo. The Coach of the National Men's Handball team, Simon Menguede said he is disappointed with the results because the team did not achieve their goals.

He said the players played well but they made many mistakes especially in the finishing of their game. He regretted the fact that Cameroon's performance in the third match against Congo was poor. According to him, that must have been due to the fact that the players thought they would win Congo easily. But unfortunately for them, the Congolese came in another way and they beat them.

He decried what he termed "poor refereeing" in the last game against Gabon. He however said Cameroon went to the competition with a high level of handball. He said he is happy that Cameroon has started playing modern handball and that the future is bright for the country. The handball Lions will play against Nigeria for the ninth and tenth places tomorrow, Thursday, January 25, 2018.