24 January 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Police Minister Vows to Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Killers

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has vowed to hunt down and catch the killers of the late soccer player Senzo Meyiwa.

"My office has been inundated with that case, it is not closed. Senzo Meyiwa's case will never rest until those perpetrators are brought to book. Nothing will be left to chance with regards to that case," said Minister Mbalula.

He issued a stern warning to those responsible for Meyiwa's death to beware, because the police are hot on their trail.

The late Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 at singer Kelly Khumalo's childhood home in Vosloorus.

"Procedurally, I cannot say how far we are with the progress because it would comprise investigations," said Minister Mbalula.

He mentioned that he had made a visit to the Meyiwa family to give them an update on the case.

Minister Mbalula made these remarks at the launch of crime busting Operation Fiela II which means to sweep in SeSotho. The launch took place in Newton, Johannesburg where the Minister was joined by members of the Justice Crime and Prevention and Security cluster (JCPS).

Operation Fiela II has taken a multi-disciplinary approach to crime, following a review of the first operation in 2015. Government said a review of the first operation uncovered that several social ills were behind a spate of crimes against foreign nationals.

These included drugs, human trafficking, undocumented foreign nationals and the flouting of labour laws whereby foreign nationals are hired without following the correct channels.

To combat these intersecting crimes, Cabinet undertook to re-launch Operation Fiela II and this time include various law enforcement agencies and government departments.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), Home Affairs, Labour, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Metro Police, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Defence and Justice and Correctional Services are just some of the departments that are mandated to clean up crime.

Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole said the crime busting operation is guided by the National Development Plan's (NDP) vision 2030 to ensure a safer South Africa.

"Arrest, remove and close down are the three principles that will guide us as we implement the operation," said Commissioner Khehla.

Operation Fiela II will be run for a year, with its success to be reviewed upon completion.

