Zanu-PF deputy national commissar Omega Hungwe suspects that exiled former higher education minister and G40 kingpin, Jonathan Moyo, may have used juju for his meteoric rise in the ruling party.

She said this while addressing the party's inter-party district meeting held in Mutare on Sunday.

Hungwe said Moyo never went through the normal vetting process and channels when he "joined" the party despite his history of attacking President Robert Mugabe while he was outside government.

"I think Moyo used some juju because he never went through cell or branch but he just rose to Politburo. He was just catapulted to the top echelons of the party," said Hungwe.

The allegations of juju are common in Zanu PF as former President Robert Mugabe also accused his former vice presidents Joice Mujuru and Emmerson Mnangwagwa of consulting traditional healers in the middle of the night to topple him.

Hungwe also claimed that Moyo was on the American spy agency, CIA, payroll specifically to destroy Zanu PF from inside.

The Dzivarasekwa MP said Moyo and his allies, namely exiled former national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, ex-youth leader Kudzayi Chipanga, Grace Mugabe and former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko, were working together to destroy the party from inside.

Hungwe claimed that Moyo was sent by the Americans and later recruited Kasukuwere who later infiltrated the State House through the former first lady.

"Kasukuwere later recruited Grace Mugabe. They were both on America's spy agency payroll. Moyo used the slogan if you can't beat them join them," said Hungwe.

She said the youths interface rallies were part of a strategy to destroy Zanu PF once and for all.

"The agenda of the Interface rallies was to destroy the party. We were going to lose the elections if Mugabe remained at the helm of the party come 2018. Where do you think that old man was going to take us to?" she said.

She blasted the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) for losing track of its main job, saying it was focusing on factional fights.

"When President Mnangagwa was then minister responsible for the CIO it was professional. The organisation later lost track and started to meddle into succession politics," said Hungwe.

