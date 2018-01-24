24 January 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SARS Urges Krugersdorp Taxpayers to Use Efiling

Tagged:

Related Topics

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has appealed to taxpayers in Krugersdorp to use alternative means of filing their returns ahead of the deadline next week.

In a statement on Tuesday, the revenue service said it was aware of protests in the West Rand city that were affecting residents and businesses in the area. This as residents in the area embarked on protest action over drug dens on Monday.

"These incidents affected service delivery to taxpayers at the Krugersdorp branch of SARS. SARS apologises for this inconvenience and would like to appeal to taxpayers to use the electronic channels available to file returns and make payments, in light of the deadline for provisional taxpayers on 31 January 2018," said SARS.

Options that taxpayers can use include SARS eFiling (http://www.sarsefiling.co.za ) and the SARS mobisite which can be accessed from work or home via the internet and cellphone devices respectively.

"Taxpayers can also opt to visit surrounding SARS branches, including Roodepoort and Randfontein," said the revenue service's acting spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi.

Taxpayers who need more information can call the SARS Contact Centre on 0800 00 7277.

South Africa

Girl, 3, Not Found After Disappearing From Church Service

The family of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared inside a church on New Year's Eve in Amandawe, on the lower South Coast… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2018 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.