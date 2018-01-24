The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has appealed to taxpayers in Krugersdorp to use alternative means of filing their returns ahead of the deadline next week.

In a statement on Tuesday, the revenue service said it was aware of protests in the West Rand city that were affecting residents and businesses in the area. This as residents in the area embarked on protest action over drug dens on Monday.

"These incidents affected service delivery to taxpayers at the Krugersdorp branch of SARS. SARS apologises for this inconvenience and would like to appeal to taxpayers to use the electronic channels available to file returns and make payments, in light of the deadline for provisional taxpayers on 31 January 2018," said SARS.

Options that taxpayers can use include SARS eFiling (http://www.sarsefiling.co.za ) and the SARS mobisite which can be accessed from work or home via the internet and cellphone devices respectively.

"Taxpayers can also opt to visit surrounding SARS branches, including Roodepoort and Randfontein," said the revenue service's acting spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi.

Taxpayers who need more information can call the SARS Contact Centre on 0800 00 7277.