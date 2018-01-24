23 January 2018

International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)

Guinea: IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde Meets Guinean President Alpha Condé

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde met today with President Alpha Condé of Guinea on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Mme. Lagarde congratulated the President on the recent approval of a new three-year Extended Credit Facility arrangement for Guinea, which will support a significant scaling-up of public investments in infrastructure to foster economic diversification and growth, while preserving medium-term debt sustainability.

Mme. Lagarde also noted that, going forward, reforms to strengthen the country's macroeconomic resilience would be key to maintaining the current favorable growth outlook.

