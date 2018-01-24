Angola: Sports Ministry Focuses On Dialogue to Achieve Good Results

Luanda — The minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Sacramento, on Tuesday in Luanda said that her sector will continue to focus on dialoguing with all of its partners, with a view to finding the best ways for the country sports to recover quality and achieve good results.

The official was speaking in the ambit of the National Sport Day, marked on 23 January, having stressed that the department has been reflecting deeply about the state of sports in Angola.

She said the results in international competitions at the level of national teams and clubs have not been the best, although the country increased the number of sports infrastructures for hosting the African Nations Cup in Football (CAN) in the year 2010, African Nations Cup in Basketball (Afrobasket) and World Hockey Championship.

She said improvements will come about with the change of the management practices, having into account the scant resources the sector gets from the State's General Budget, due to the economic crisis hitting the country since the year 2014.

"Despite the financial restrictions caused by the present macroeconomic framework, the Executive reiterates its compromise to continue supporting the development of sports in the country (...)", said the minister.

She reminded sports agents and officials of the international competitions coming ahead, for which the country needs to prepare itself properly, aiming for better results, such as the Games of the Portuguese Speaking Countries Community (CPLP), in July, Region 5 Games, in December, as well as the male basketball competition qualifier for the 2019 world championship (China) and the Youth Olympic Futsal Games (Argentina).

The minister also sent a word of appreciation and encouragement to the Angolan national teams that are participating in the African handball championship, happening in Libreville (Gabon) and the African Nations Cup for Home-based Players (CHAN) happening in Morocco.