24 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Works in Cuando River Fluvial Channel's Is Positive - Minister of Transport

Menongue — The 99 percent of the river channel's works on the Cuando river, linking the regions of Shangombo (Zambia) and Rivungo (Cuando Cubango / Angola), was considered positive this Monday by the Transport Minister, Augusto Tomás.

The cross-border project covers a distance of 10 kilometers including infrastructures, among others, the Fiscal Police and the Migration and Foreigners Services buildings.

The Angolan official made the statement while speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with the Zambian Minister of Transport and Communications, Brian Mushimba, in Rivungo, adding that the project will also ensure free mobility of citizens of both countries.

The official underlined that the fluvial channel will entice the development of the region's potential particularly in the field of trade, agriculture, fishing and tourism.

On his turn, the Zambian minister of transport and communications assured the engagement of his country in the conclusion of the project.

With more than 30,000 inhabitants, Rivungo shares 281 kilometers of eastern border with Zambia and 177 kilometers of southern border with Namibia.

