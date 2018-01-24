24 January 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Three, Including Infant Crashed to Death in Kisumu By Tanker

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Three, including a baby, died on Tuesday night when a petroleum tanker overturned on a tuk-tuk at Kachok junction in Kisumu along the highway linking the lakeside city to Nairobi.

Two people died on the spot with the child passed on while receiving treatment with five left nursing injuries.

The tanker transporting fuel to a neighbouring country lost control and overturned, crashing the tuk-tuk.

According to Nyanza Traffic Commandant Andrew Naibei, the three dead were in the tuk-tuk.

Police had a difficult time controlling the public who were busy siphoning fuel.

Officers were forced to fire in the air and lob teargas to disperse the surging crowd.

Kenya

Boda Boda Riders Launch Bike Hailing App

Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya has launched a new app called Juu boda that will connect riders to customers in… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.