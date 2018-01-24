Kenya: Three, Including Infant Crashed to Death in Kisumu By Tanker

Kisumu — Three, including a baby, died on Tuesday night when a petroleum tanker overturned on a tuk-tuk at Kachok junction in Kisumu along the highway linking the lakeside city to Nairobi.

Two people died on the spot with the child passed on while receiving treatment with five left nursing injuries.

The tanker transporting fuel to a neighbouring country lost control and overturned, crashing the tuk-tuk.

According to Nyanza Traffic Commandant Andrew Naibei, the three dead were in the tuk-tuk.

Police had a difficult time controlling the public who were busy siphoning fuel.

Officers were forced to fire in the air and lob teargas to disperse the surging crowd.