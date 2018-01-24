24 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Trace TV Denies Charging Nigerian Artists to Play Videos

By Jayne Augoye

African cable platform, Trace, has denied demanding money from Nigerian artistes before playing their music videos on its channels.

Several artistes have accused the entertainment channel of charging fees to play music videos.

Most recently, Nigerian singer Dammy Krane took to Twitter to rant against Trace TV for discrimination.

In a series of tweets, the singer accused the broadcasting house of targeting him unfairly.

He also accused them of engaging in the industry practice of collecting 'payola', and directed his attack on the station's Head of Programming, Nosa Omoregie.

But, Trace West Africa's managing director, Sam Onyemelukwe, has denied the allegation.

In a statement Wednesday, Mr. Onyemelukwe said royalties are paid to artistes and record labels for broadcasting their works, and not the other way around.

He said Trace's channels are "the most highly prized platform by artists" and "getting a video on the music channel is considered to be an endorsement that an artist has 'blown'.

"Many artists testify that Pan African fame is in part thanks to exposure on Trace's channels across the continent".

He, however, said the company offers a promotion package called Zoom. He said the package offers a short profile and as well as a few clips of an artist's music video.

Mr. Onyemelukwe said: "Some unscrupulous people have gone so far as to charge unknowing record labels and artistes with a fake guarantee that their video will air on Trace, we even heard of a guy in Ghana who offers a price list for airplay on Trace and other music channels and shows.

"We do not sell video spins on the channel and anybody who tells you otherwise is a liar. However, at the same time, we know how much demand is out there, so we offer a promotion package called Zoom that can be purchased and guarantees a short profile and a few clips of an artiste's music video."

The company urged artistes, managers, promoters and industry stakeholders "to foster relationships with Trace staff in all departments but no one person can guarantee to get your video played".

Trace said its channels receive over 100 new video submissions a week adding that only 50 videos are on constant rotation at any given time.

TRACE Naija is one of the few channels dedicated to Nigerian and Ghanaian music.

It showcases the best music videos of Afro- pop, Afro-beat, Afro Hip-hop, Hip-hop, R&B, Ragga and Dancehall, as well as concerts and other shows related to Nigerian and Ghanaian artistes and culture.

