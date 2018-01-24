24 January 2018

International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)

South Africa: Statement by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Meeting with South Africa Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde met the Deputy President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, today in Davos. They discussed recent developments and the outlook in South Africa. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Managing Director made the following statement:


“I had a fruitful discussion with Deputy President Ramaphosa in Davos today. I congratulated him both on his election as President of the African National Congress (ANC) and on the nomination of Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, as Chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.


“We concurred that long-standing structural challenges continue to weigh on growth in South Africa. We consequently agreed that bold and timely reforms are needed to create an environment conducive to job creation and less inequality.


“Recent initiatives to improve governance and strengthen public institutions are steps in the right direction. These efforts need to be sustained and be complemented both by fiscal policies that stabilize debt at manageable and sustainable levels, and by the reestablishment of business confidence to make the economy more productive and competitive.

“The IMF will continue to work with the South African authorities and their technical teams as they advance their policy agenda.”

South Africa

Girl, 3, Not Found After Disappearing From Church Service

The family of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared inside a church on New Year's Eve in Amandawe, on the lower South Coast… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 International Monetary Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.