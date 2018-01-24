24 January 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Park Closed Until Further Notice Ahead of Raila's Swearing-in

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Uhuru Park has been temporary closed ahead of the planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga's as the 'people's President' at the venue on January 30.

According to the Acting County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat, Uhuru Park is scheduled to undergo phased improvement in order to enhance recreational usefulness to its visitors.

"Consequently the facility has been closed down to the public for any gatherings and meetings with effect from January 23 until further notice," reads the notice.

Coalition organizer Norman Magaya on Tuesday labeled reports that they were considering another venue "propaganda."

