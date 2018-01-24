24 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Namcor Executives Back At Work but Probe Continues

By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek — National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) managing director, Immanuel Mulunga, and IT executive Bonifatuis Konjore, resumed work on Monday after being placed on special leave by the board last year.

Namcor board chairperson, Patrick Kauta, yesterday confirmed to New Era the two executives had returned to work, adding that the investigation into their alleged misconduct is continuing. The company last year December appointed audit firm, Deloitte, to conduct a forensic investigation to verify allegations levelled against Mulunga.

Kauta late last year at a press conference announced the board's decision to put Mulunga and Konjore on special leave pending an internal investigation by the company.

At the time Kauta said the two executives were placed on special leave until January 20 to pave the way for a forensic investigation into a suspect N$2.2 million tender contract.

Mulunga last year maintained that he had done nothing wrong despite the company's board placing him on special leave.

He told New Era that he welcomed the independent investigation.

He said: "A lot of things have been said about me and I am looking forward to the outcome because I really did nothing wrong."

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Mines and Energy Minister Obeth Kandjoze had been pushing for Mulunga's suspension, following allegations of conflict of interest and potentially nepotism in awarding tenders at the company.

A daily last year quoted Mulunga as saying there was a conspiracy to get rid of him, assisted by some insiders at Namcor, where Kandjoze himself was once a managing director.

