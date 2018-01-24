24 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: NBA New Year Rinks a Massive Success

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — The Namibian Bowling Association (NBA) kicked off the year by hosting their New Year Rinks at Eros Bowling Club in Windhoek and at Rossmund Bowling Club respectively last weekend.

Traditionally, NBA has Christmas Rinks in December but decided this time to move the competition to the New Year. The Windhoek leg was well supported, attracting 32 players.

The format was 2 games of 10 ends; 2 points for a win and 1 point for a tie and in the event of some teams accumulating the same number of points, winners were determined based on shot difference. The winners were; Johan Jacobs, Sheena du Toit, Robert Kanyota and Margie Stainton.

Down at sea level, Rossmund, hosted the New Year Rinks, and used this occasion to officially open their green for this year that saw 38 bowlers enter forming eight teams of four and two teams of three.

The winning team consisted of Graham Snyman, Morne Rust, Bianca Lewis and Nico Oberholser. Despite being the first game of the year for many bowlers from Windhoek and the coast, some good bowls were played, just as some bowlers struggled to master their game.

The important thing is, with these events designed to be fun occasions, the atmosphere was quite festive with everyone enjoying interacting with their bowling friends after the long Christmas break.

Namibia

Namcor Executives Back At Work but Probe Continues

National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) managing director, Immanuel Mulunga, and IT executive Bonifatuis… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.