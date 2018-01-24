Windhoek — The Namibian Bowling Association (NBA) kicked off the year by hosting their New Year Rinks at Eros Bowling Club in Windhoek and at Rossmund Bowling Club respectively last weekend.

Traditionally, NBA has Christmas Rinks in December but decided this time to move the competition to the New Year. The Windhoek leg was well supported, attracting 32 players.

The format was 2 games of 10 ends; 2 points for a win and 1 point for a tie and in the event of some teams accumulating the same number of points, winners were determined based on shot difference. The winners were; Johan Jacobs, Sheena du Toit, Robert Kanyota and Margie Stainton.

Down at sea level, Rossmund, hosted the New Year Rinks, and used this occasion to officially open their green for this year that saw 38 bowlers enter forming eight teams of four and two teams of three.

The winning team consisted of Graham Snyman, Morne Rust, Bianca Lewis and Nico Oberholser. Despite being the first game of the year for many bowlers from Windhoek and the coast, some good bowls were played, just as some bowlers struggled to master their game.

The important thing is, with these events designed to be fun occasions, the atmosphere was quite festive with everyone enjoying interacting with their bowling friends after the long Christmas break.