Nigeria: Okorocha's Bridges, Disasters Waiting to Happen, Coren Warns

Abuja — The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has warned that the bridges being constructed by the Imo State Government are disasters waiting to happen, as the projects are being executed without engineering designs.

COREN President, Mr. Kashim Ali, speaking during a courtesy visit to the Senate yesterday, said the council has no statutory powers to stop the construction of infrastructure which do not have engineering designs.

The council's delegation was received on behalf of the Senate by immediate past Senate President, Senator David Mark, and Senators Ibrahim Gobir and Barnabas Gemade.

"Tragedy is about to happen in Imo State. Bridges are being built in Imo without design, it is a disaster waiting to happen," he said.

Ali appealed to the lawmakers to urgently pass an amendment to the establishment Act of COREN, to empower the council to issue and enforce a stop work order on infrastructure that are being constructed without approved designs.

He added that registered members of the council have been known to abide by regulations, and have therefore not been involved in cases of construction collapse.

Mark, in his response, lamented that any construction work can be carried out without designs.

"Somebody is building bridges without designs. This is very unfortunate, I wish COREN has the authority to stop it because the consequence of this will be much. We shouldn't wait until when things go wrong," Mark said.

He gave the assurance that the Senate would support any amendments that would assist in safety of lives.