24 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano Visit - General Dambazau Heads Kwankwaso's Security Committee

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — A former Kano State Governor, Dr. Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, has set up a 19-member security committee ahead of his visit to Kano State on January 30, Daily Trust learnt.

The committee is headed by retired General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, the Minister of Interior, while Dr. Danyaro Ali Yakasai and Barrister Munir Dahiru will serve as vice chairman and secretary of the committee respectively.

Other members of the committee include retired Colonel Usman Garun-Malam, retired Air Commodore Salisu Yusha'u, retired Major General Ahmad Tijjani Jibril, retired Air Commodore Ali Bebeji, retired Air Commodore Zakari Baffa and retired AIG Bala Abdullahi.

Also, among the members are retired CP Rabi'u Mani, retired Commander Kamilu Wudil, retired Commander Sarki Aliyu Daneji, Alhaji M.T Usman, Hon. Lawal Sale Gaya, Alhaji Baba Umar, Alhaji Tijjani Dambazau, Alhaji Sanusi Surajo Kwankwaso, Alhaji Adamu Garko and Alhaji Muhammad Ado Danbatta.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing all security matters during the January 30 visit by Senator Kwankwaso.

Members of the committee, Daily Trust gathered, had been having series of meetings in Kaduna with a view to ensuring a smooth and peaceful visit.

Speaking to Daily Trust, a member of the committee, Alhaji Sanusi Surajo Kwankwaso, said the committee was determined to ensure a peaceful event.

"We are committed to the responsibility we are charged to discharge and we will not disappoint our people. So far everything is going as scheduled and God willing, we will hold a peaceful event," he said.

Nigeria

As #MeToo Moves Across the World, Is Nigeria Next?

In October last year, multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct were leveled at Hollywood movie producer,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.