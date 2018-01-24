Nigeria: Kano Visit - General Dambazau Heads Kwankwaso's Security Committee

Kano — A former Kano State Governor, Dr. Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, has set up a 19-member security committee ahead of his visit to Kano State on January 30, Daily Trust learnt.

The committee is headed by retired General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, the Minister of Interior, while Dr. Danyaro Ali Yakasai and Barrister Munir Dahiru will serve as vice chairman and secretary of the committee respectively.

Other members of the committee include retired Colonel Usman Garun-Malam, retired Air Commodore Salisu Yusha'u, retired Major General Ahmad Tijjani Jibril, retired Air Commodore Ali Bebeji, retired Air Commodore Zakari Baffa and retired AIG Bala Abdullahi.

Also, among the members are retired CP Rabi'u Mani, retired Commander Kamilu Wudil, retired Commander Sarki Aliyu Daneji, Alhaji M.T Usman, Hon. Lawal Sale Gaya, Alhaji Baba Umar, Alhaji Tijjani Dambazau, Alhaji Sanusi Surajo Kwankwaso, Alhaji Adamu Garko and Alhaji Muhammad Ado Danbatta.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing all security matters during the January 30 visit by Senator Kwankwaso.

Members of the committee, Daily Trust gathered, had been having series of meetings in Kaduna with a view to ensuring a smooth and peaceful visit.

Speaking to Daily Trust, a member of the committee, Alhaji Sanusi Surajo Kwankwaso, said the committee was determined to ensure a peaceful event.

"We are committed to the responsibility we are charged to discharge and we will not disappoint our people. So far everything is going as scheduled and God willing, we will hold a peaceful event," he said.