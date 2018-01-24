24 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Minister Inaugurates Committee for World Tourism Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adie Vanessa Offiong

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed yesterday inaugurated the planning committee for the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF) in Abuja.

Mohammed said the event would hold in from June 4 to 6.

The Minister who is chair of the committee, said, "The task ahead of us is enormous, but with the quality membership of the planning committee, we are up to the task and we will host a successful event."

The committee comprised members from different departments of the ministry and its agencies.

The UNWTO/CAF meeting will among others, provide Nigeria the opportunity to project the country's image as safe and desirable destination for leisure and business as well as promote the country's tourism products and services.

Nigeria

As #MeToo Moves Across the World, Is Nigeria Next?

In October last year, multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct were leveled at Hollywood movie producer,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.