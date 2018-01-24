Nigeria: Minister Inaugurates Committee for World Tourism Conference

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed yesterday inaugurated the planning committee for the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF) in Abuja.

Mohammed said the event would hold in from June 4 to 6.

The Minister who is chair of the committee, said, "The task ahead of us is enormous, but with the quality membership of the planning committee, we are up to the task and we will host a successful event."

The committee comprised members from different departments of the ministry and its agencies.

The UNWTO/CAF meeting will among others, provide Nigeria the opportunity to project the country's image as safe and desirable destination for leisure and business as well as promote the country's tourism products and services.