24 January 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Sokoto to Inaugurate West Africa's Largest Cattle Breeding Project in May

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Sokoto State Cattle Breeding Project, the largest of its kind in the West African sub-region, will be inaugurated in May this year, Commissioner for Animal Health and Fisheries Development, Alhaji Tukur Alkali has said.

Conducting journalists round the project sites in Sokoto and Rabah LGA of the state, Alkali said the project will improve the genetics of local cattle breeds by ensuring higher milk and beef production while at the same time empowering farmers with modern technique of livestock production.

"The government has spent N2.8 billion on the project which was inherited from the immediate past administration of Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko. Of the amount, N1.5 billion was spent on the supply of Argentinean cattle to be used for cross-breeding, construction, training of personnel, security and other logistics while another N1.3 billion was for the procurement of equipment for the project.

"The project is the most definite long-term strategy to end farmers-herdsmen clashes as is being experienced across the federation, and in some neighboring West African countries. We hope to not only empower our farmers, but also impact new/modern knowledge on mechanized farming and cattle breeding techniques.

"About 13 cluster farms would be established to be run by private entities. All the cattle breeds will graze in these fields. We will also provide research centre and laboratory, veterinary services among others," he added.

The Sokoto state government had in 2010 signed a N2 billion contract with an Argentine firm, South American Breeding Technologies (SABT) for the establishment of a cattle breeding, milk and beef production factory.

Based on the agreement, SABT will train and bring revolutionary changes in agriculture, genetic procedure, meat processing and milking machines.

Nigeria

As #MeToo Moves Across the World, Is Nigeria Next?

In October last year, multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct were leveled at Hollywood movie producer,… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.