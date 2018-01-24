Nigeria: APC Convention'll Hold - Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, says the much anticipated national convention of the party can't be moved further than June this year.

Abdullahi said this yesterday while fielding questions on Ray Power radio live programme, 'Political Platform.'

"We can't move it further than June. I did not say the convention will take place in June. I'm not in a position to give you the date because it's only the NEC of the party that will fix a date. After NEC meeting, we will be able to declare the timetable," the APC spokesman said in response to a question that sought to know the specific date on the convention.

He said that the convention could not be organized in 2017 because President Muhammadu Buhari was out of the country on medical vacation.

"I have been talking about this convention. And I will continue to answer question about this convention. We did not have the convention last year because the party went through difficult time. The president was out of the country on medical vacation. If it was wrong, yes, we admit responsibility. But in our best judgement, that would not be the best time to hold convention. But we are doing everything right now.

"We are happy the president is back in the country. We had National Caucus and NEC meetings. Now we are planning to hold it this year."

On the motive behind the ongoing National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the APC, Abdullahi said that it was convened to deliberate on the activities of the party for 2018.

He said, "The meeting of the NWC is a routine meeting that kick-starts our activities for the year. It started yesterday (Monday). It continues today (Tuesday). And it will end tomorrow (Wednesday). But I can tell you that the meeting has nothing to do with the subject you have mentioned. No emissary is being sent. No conversation at all about 2019 or anything about Mr President's participation in next election.

"There was no conversation about all those issues. At the moment, we are planning our activities for the year. They are barely administrative, looking at the minutes of last year's NEC and National Caucus meeting and making plans for the next NEC and National Caucus meeting and other activities that will be done in the course of the year.

"But there is no conversation about 2019. We need to understand that it's politics. And this kind of conversation that he will run or not doesn't take place at working committee level of any party," he said.