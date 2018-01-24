Tanzania: Observe Environment, MPs Remind Investors

Dodoma — INVESTORS in mineral and industrial sectors were yesterday reminded to adhere to the environmental laws and regulations as the country's industrialisation drive takes shape.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industries, Trade and Environment received a report here yesterday on development on the industrial and mining sectors as well as efforts by the government to ensure the sectors' growth considers environmental conservation.

The Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office, Union and Environment, January Makamba, flanked by the ministry's Permanent Secretary and environmental experts, presented the report to the committee.

Briefing reporters shortly after the presentation, the Committee Chairman, Mr Sadick Murad said the committee members had advised the government to ensure investors in the mining and industrial sectors observe the environmental industries must adhere, failure of which penalties must be imposed and rewards given to the law obedient producers.

He cited the mining sector, saying the environmental degradation was rampant and demanded the government officials to frequently visit and conduct inspections. "It is important for investors to realise that environmental sustainability is an integral part of the country industrialisation drive.

"Some investors feel environmental laws and regulations were hampering their growth, undermining their competitiveness and destroying jobs but it is time they realised that there is huge financial benefits of increased eco-efficiency.

Our industries must aim at minimising ecological damage while maximising efficiency of production processes," he said. He said a heated debate ensued during the meeting, with stakeholders in the industrial sector complaining over what they described as frequent shut down of

"Much as we cherish and support President John Magufuli's crusade to turn Tanzania into an industrial nation, the move should strictly observe environmental protection for sustainable economic growth," said Mr Murad who doubles as Mvomero legislator on CCM ticket. He added:

"The president was committed to see things moving fast and we should help investors to play a key role in supporting the government's objective of building a strong industrial economy."

Mr Murad further said the committee demanded tighter environmental regulations to which alltheir factories by the government officials, including ministers, over alleged failure to observe environment laws and regulations.

"The committee has directed all government officials to ensure that they follow laid down procedures in imposing punitive measures to offenders. There must be warnings at least three times prior to factory closure. We need to educate and warn them before taking actions," he said.

The Committee Chairman said the goal is to continually enhance investments while at the same time encouraging investors to become custodians of environmental protection, through regular education and capacity building. He said the committee asked the National Environmental Management Council (NEMC) and local governments countrywide to get rid of bureaucracy in the issuance of permits to investors if they have to attract more investments in the industrial sector.

Last year, NEMC announced a strategic move to purge bureaucracy on the provisional permit issuance to investors, promising to issue the documents within three days, with the view of stimulating growth in the industrial sector.

They said the speedy issuance of the documents plays a critical role in industrialisation drive for the provisional permits allow investors to continue mobilising required materials for investments prior to commencement of production.