24 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Bauchi Health Agency Treats 17 Leprosy Cases

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — The Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV /AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA) successfully treated 17 leprosy cases at various locations in the state in 2017.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Mansur Mustapha Dada, disclosed this in Bauchi at a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat on the achievements recorded by the agency, saying the cases were discovered and treated at Kuturun Kuka, a lepers colony in Alkaleri local government area.

Dr Dada said activities were also carried out by the agency which led to reduction in the number of cases and the effects of the disease on its patients, and that the Federal Ministry of Health in December 2017 awarded best Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control program to the state in recognition of BACATMA's initiatives.

"Our key planned activities in 2018 are house to house distribution of four million mosquito nets across the state, expansion of HIV PMTCT sites from 170 to 407 with delivery of quality services, and mini leprosy elimination in selected settlements with high number of cases to fast track leprosy elimination in Bauchi State," he said.

