Tanzania: Controversial Preacher Under Investigations

Photo: Nairobi News

The self-styled prophet holds a Bible while drinking from a beer bottle.

Dodoma — POLICE here are investigating a controversial preacher, popular for his style of preaching beers, sexuality and religious abuse.

The self-proclaimed Prophet, 44-year old Onesmo Machibya, well known as Prophet Tito, got into trouble after the police accused him of releasing a viral footage that promotes religious animosity.

"He had violated section 16 of the Penal Code number 129 and its amendments of 2002," Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC) Giles Muroto told reporters at a press conference yesterday. "He is still in police custody.

Preliminary investigation had established that the preacher had mental problem," Mr Muroto said. The RPC said the preacher was arrested on January 16, this year, at Ng'ong'ona village near the University of Dodoma (UDOM).He had recorded short video clips allegedly defaming other religious groups and posted them on social media.

Operating under his tradename, 'The Church of Drunkards,' the religious leader also stands accused of spreading flyers in various entertainment venues and bars, preaching his religious belief that contradicts Tanzanian culture and ethics. "He is using the Holy Bible to preach unwarranted acts in the society," the police said, adding:

"He has been conniving with two women claimed to be his wives, although he says one is his house girl." Medical records show that Mr Machibya (pictured) was first admitted to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) Psychiatric Department in June 2014 by Dr William.

He was requested to report back two weeks later but to no avail. Later, he was admitted to Mirembe Psychiatric Hospital and was found to have mental illness by the hospital Doctor, Dickson Philipo. Commander Muroto said the police force was surprised to note that the mental patient was receiving a huge support from healthy people in committing the unwise, immoral and unjustifiable acts contrary to the Tanzanian traditions.

Police said they found cassocks with two crosses, 80 flyers, a Bible and recording devices. The police regional boss said the law enforcers were also holding 41 suspects over various crimes.

Last Sunday, the Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba ordered the immediate arrest of the fake pastor, noting that the man should undergo mental examination to determine his health status.

"The man should be arrested and subjected to medical examination to confirm whether he is mentally fit ... if he is not okay, then he should be admitted for treatment," said Mr Nchemba.

He observed that it was vital for everyone to respect the faith of other people, insisting that Tanzanians live by respecting each other regardless of faith in which they belong.