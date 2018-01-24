Africa: From His Earnings, Sanchez Can Easily Run Kenyan Sport

Alexis Sanchez did not only become the first Chilean to sign for Manchester United, but also the highest-paid player in the English Premier League.

The 29-year-old completed his transfer from Arsenal to Old Trafford on Monday, signing a four-and-a-half year contract.

AFP reports that the striker will pocket $695,000 a week (approximately Sh71 million) totalling to Sh284 million a month, before tax. In a year, he will earn Sh2 billion after tax, according to the BBC.

The figures are getting steadily more ridiculous amongst local sports fans, but did you know how valuable that money can be to Kenyan sports industry?

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), for instance, require approximately Sh300 million each to foot their annual costs while Kenyan Premier League (KPL) limited spends around Sh250 million per annum in running the local league and other administrative engagements.

What Sanchez will earn in 12 weeks (three months) can be enough to fund the three bodies in a year while his weekly earnings of Sh71 million can comfortably run a Kenyan club for a season.

Record champions Gor Mahia and rivals AFC Leopards are reported to be receiving Sh60 million and Sh45 million a year from shirt sponsors SportPesa, money that can be paid in two weeks by the Chilean who was thrilled by his move to "the biggest club in the world."

One needs roughly Sh30 million to effectively run a club in Kenya, says Kakamega Homeboyz patron Cleophas Shimanyula. "Around Sh19 million goes to salaries but there are other logistics as well. For us, this year will be much better after sealing sponsorship with the county government of Kakamega that has enabled us recruit quality players than before thanks to the topped up budget."

The government on the other hand promised Sh500 million to fill up the gap left by betting giants SportPesa who withdrew from all local sponsorships early this month citing increased tax on betting firms.

Though their deals were valued at about Sh600 million annually, this figure can be withdrawn from Sanchez's account from his three months' income.