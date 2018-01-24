KAGAME Cup champions Azam FC have agreed a one-year extension to their shirt sponsorship with NMB Bank. The latest sponsorship to Azam has come as a result of the team's significant performance on the pitch.

Just recently, the 'ice cream makers' emerged champions of annual Mapinduzi Cup and are currently sitting second in the Mainland Premier League on 30 points, just two points behind leaders Simba.

The deal has also come as a significant boost for the team ahead of their crunch league battle against defending champions Young Africans in Dar es Salaam this weekend. According to the club's Managing Director, Abdul Mohamed the new partnership commenced in September last year and it has always been the most lucrative in the club's 10-year history.

The signing of the new partnership serves as an extension of the partnership which was first signed in 2014, renewed in 2017 for one year and now the bank has decided to extend for one more year.

As Azam FC main partner, NMB Bank will feature on the front of the team's playing shirts. "This close partnership brings together one of the Tanzania's largest bank and Tanzania's most promising football club and the historical champions of Mapinduzi Cup," says NMB Bank's Managing Director, Ineke Bussemaker. "No other sport in Tanzania has more active participants, spectators and fans than football.

The Azam FC team in particular has a unique power to unite many Tanzanians. It is therefore, only natural that NMB Bank - whose customer base forms part of football fans - thus helps to ensure a continuation of the broad popular support that characterises the Azam FC ," Bussemaker said. "This is a long term partnership, mutual and beneficial for both of us.

We believe that we can learn from each other - and achieve good results together." On his part Mohamed said "We're pleased to have extended the biggest commercial partnership deal in the Club's history with an ambition of creating a close bond between our fans and the bank.

We will continue working closely to realise our ambitions together, understanding that we are both brands that bring Tanzanians together."