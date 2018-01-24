24 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Azam Extend NMB Shirt Sponsorship Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Daily News Reporter

KAGAME Cup champions Azam FC have agreed a one-year extension to their shirt sponsorship with NMB Bank. The latest sponsorship to Azam has come as a result of the team's significant performance on the pitch.

Just recently, the 'ice cream makers' emerged champions of annual Mapinduzi Cup and are currently sitting second in the Mainland Premier League on 30 points, just two points behind leaders Simba.

The deal has also come as a significant boost for the team ahead of their crunch league battle against defending champions Young Africans in Dar es Salaam this weekend. According to the club's Managing Director, Abdul Mohamed the new partnership commenced in September last year and it has always been the most lucrative in the club's 10-year history.

The signing of the new partnership serves as an extension of the partnership which was first signed in 2014, renewed in 2017 for one year and now the bank has decided to extend for one more year.

As Azam FC main partner, NMB Bank will feature on the front of the team's playing shirts. "This close partnership brings together one of the Tanzania's largest bank and Tanzania's most promising football club and the historical champions of Mapinduzi Cup," says NMB Bank's Managing Director, Ineke Bussemaker. "No other sport in Tanzania has more active participants, spectators and fans than football.

The Azam FC team in particular has a unique power to unite many Tanzanians. It is therefore, only natural that NMB Bank - whose customer base forms part of football fans - thus helps to ensure a continuation of the broad popular support that characterises the Azam FC ," Bussemaker said. "This is a long term partnership, mutual and beneficial for both of us.

We believe that we can learn from each other - and achieve good results together." On his part Mohamed said "We're pleased to have extended the biggest commercial partnership deal in the Club's history with an ambition of creating a close bond between our fans and the bank.

We will continue working closely to realise our ambitions together, understanding that we are both brands that bring Tanzanians together."

Tanzania

UNHCR Supports Vocational Training for Youth Refugees

JOSEPH Irankunda puts finishing touches on his carpentry work while his trainer monitors him at a small workshop, within… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.