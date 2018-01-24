Nigeria: Buhari Meets Tinubu, Akande At Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and a chieftain of the party, Bisi Akande.

The closed-door meeting was held at the president's residence inside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, took place few hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a statement, asked Buhari not to run for the 2019 presidential election.

Tinubu and Akande left the Presidential Villa without speaking to State House correspondents.

Meanwhile, the Tinubu Media Office has said that the visit by Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Akande to the Presidential Villa had nothing to do with the statement issued by former President Obasanjo.

A statement signed by Tunde Rahman said "Today's visit by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande to the Presidential Villa was scheduled last week.

"President Buhari periodically schedules talks with Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande, as he does with other Nigerians and APC figures, to discuss substantive issues pertaining to the governance of the country and matters concerning the party.

"This visit was one such meeting. As such, the meeting had nothing to do with the statement of former President Obasanjo.

"It is totally unconnected. At the time of the meeting, Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were even unaware that President Obasanjo had released his statement."