24 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Mudashir

President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Kashim Ali yesterday said the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha is constructing bridges without engineering design.

Ali spoke when he led members of the council on a courtesy visit to the Senate yesterday. The council was received by former Senate president, David Mark, Senators Barnabas Gemade (APC, Benue) and Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto).

He said "Tragedy is about to happen in Imo State. Bridges are being built in Imo without design; it is a disaster waiting to happen."

Ali said the COREN could not stop the construction as the act establishing it does not empower it to take such action.

He called on the Senate to support the amendment of the council's act to empower it to enforce findings on buildings and other construction defects.

Mark described as unfortunate the construction of bridges without engineering design, saying the Senate will support the amendment of the act to empower COREN.

Nigeria

As #MeToo Moves Across the World, Is Nigeria Next?

In October last year, multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct were leveled at Hollywood movie producer,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.