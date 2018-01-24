Nigeria: Okorocha Constructing Bridges Without Design - COREN

President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Kashim Ali yesterday said the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha is constructing bridges without engineering design.

Ali spoke when he led members of the council on a courtesy visit to the Senate yesterday. The council was received by former Senate president, David Mark, Senators Barnabas Gemade (APC, Benue) and Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto).

He said "Tragedy is about to happen in Imo State. Bridges are being built in Imo without design; it is a disaster waiting to happen."

Ali said the COREN could not stop the construction as the act establishing it does not empower it to take such action.

He called on the Senate to support the amendment of the council's act to empower it to enforce findings on buildings and other construction defects.

Mark described as unfortunate the construction of bridges without engineering design, saying the Senate will support the amendment of the act to empower COREN.