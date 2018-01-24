24 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Arrest BBOG Members

By Latifat Opoola

Members of the #BringBackOurGirls group were yesterday arrested following their January march to the Presidential Villa tagged #BBOGMarchToTheVilla.

Convener of the group, Oby Ezekwesili in a tweet stated that she has been arrested and detained along with other members of the campaign group by the Nigerian police.

"I have been arrested along with the rest of our BBOG members and now detained without a charge by the Police. We are detained at the FCT command. The Police here has refused to tell us why we are detained" the tweet said.

A member of the group, Jeff Okoroafor had earlier stated that the group had planned its monthly march series to the Villa on Tuesday at 9am but was blocked by the police from moving out of the Unity Fountain (the meeting point).

He stated that the group later strategized by splitting into two groups to distract the police.

Daily Trust gathered that the arrest was made at Transcorp junction, where some members were whisked away in police patrol van.

