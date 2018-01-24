24 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Pharmacists Move Against Codeine Abuse

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ojoma Akor

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has raised alarm over the rising cases of misuse of codeine containing preparations in the country.

Registrar of the council, Elijah Mohammed made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja while inaugurating a committee tagged Codeine Control Working and Other Related Matter Group.

He said safety concerns on the use and misuse of codeine containing preparations were well documented and assuming a frightening dimension in some parts of the country.

"A large number of Nigerians cutting across different geographical and social strata are already addicted to some of these medicines," he said.

Pharmacist Elijah said the council was currently working with technical groups of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and other relevant stakeholders to address the problem.

He said the Codeine Control and Related Matters Working Group (CCRWG) was set up because the current situation required deployment of feasible strategies to bring the menace under control.

The 16 member committee headed by Prof. Oluwatoyin Odeku has four to six weeks to turn in its preliminary report.

Inaugurating the committee, Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole said it was very important to break the supply chain of the drugs.

Nigeria

As #MeToo Moves Across the World, Is Nigeria Next?

In October last year, multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct were leveled at Hollywood movie producer,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.