24 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Open Moved Due to Cape Drought

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).

The Sunshine Tour has announced that the Cape Town Open will move from its usual home, the Royal Cape Golf Club , to King David Mowbray Golf Club .

According to the Sunshine Tour website, the event was moved to the new venue due to the drought which is currently affecting Cape Town.

Having moved from its usual date of November, the tournament will now take place from February 22-25 .

"The continuous drought and water shortage in the Western Cape is presenting a serious challenge to us all," said the Chief Operations Officer of the Sunshine Tour, Grant Wilson.

"With this in mind, we have made a decision to move the event to King David Mowbray for this year."

Quite why the Sunshine Tour believe the 11km distance between the two courses would make a difference, isn't clear from the press release.

This will be the first time since its inception - in 2012 - that this tournament is to be played anywhere else other than the Royal Cape.

One of Cape Town's oldest clubs, Mowbray celebrated its centenary in 2010 and recently joined with another historic club, the King David Golf Club, on the original Mowbray golf course.

This course has hosted seven South African Opens in its time.

Last year, the Mowbray Golf Club hosted the World Cup of Disabled Golf.

