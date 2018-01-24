24 January 2018

Nigeria: PDP Unveils 7 Aspirants Ahead of Osun Governorship

By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, on Monday, unveiled seven aspirants vying for the ticket of the party to contest the September 22 governorship election in the state.

The aspirants were presented to members during interreligious prayers organised by the party held at its secretariat located at Biket area in Osogbo.

The aspirants included a businessman, Chief Gbenga Owolabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Nathaniel Oke, a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Chief Adejare Bello, a former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, a business tycoon, Dr. Kayode Oduoye, a Professor of Political Science, Adeolu Durotoye, and Akogun Lere Oyewumi.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, told members that all the aspirants were reputable individuals with good records and that any one of them was capable of winning the governorship election in September.

One of the governorship aspirants, Chief Gbenga Owolabi, said stakeholders in the party were working hard to position it well to be able to win the governorship.

