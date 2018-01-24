Nigerians React to Obasanjo's Attack On Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

In a 13-page special press statement entitled, "The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement", he said Mr. Buhari had performed far below expectation and should honourably "dismount from the horse" to join the league of the country's former leaders whose "experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country."

Mr. Obasanjo, a two-term president who served on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he was disappointed by Mr. Buhari, whom he supported during the 2015 election over then incumbent and candidate of his former party, Goodluck Jonathan.

The former president, who ruled out both the PDP and the ruling APC in Nigerians' quest for quality leadership, called for a movement he termed Coalition of Nigeria, which he offered to be a part of, to wrest power from the present ruling class and lead the country into the path of rebirth.

Nigerians, including the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, have taken to the social media to express mixed reactions to the former president's statement, with some describing it as a "game plan."

Below are the reactions of some Nigerians on twitter:

Argh! This is a telling point for 2019. Obasanjo has never lost a game in which he attacks the president before the election. For the spectators (like most of you), you can say this is the beginning of the game. 2019 has now FULLY kicked off! https://t.co/7r8kjXaEKl

- JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 23, 2018

Obasanjo (the accuser) and Buhari (the accused) are both expired people that Nigerians are desirous of getting rid of. They both don't know when they were born and have outlived their usefulness in the political life of Nigeria.

- Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 23, 2018

You dont need Obasanjo to tell you that Buhari is a Fraud.

Common sense is enough to tell you that.

There is nothing worse than having Buhari as a president.

A country that needs to move any forward cant even have Buhari as a candidate to start with... .

- KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) January 23, 2018

Obasanjo who supported you in 2015 has asked you not to run on account of your GLARING incompetence. Your wife who campaigned with you in 2015 is not willing to support you. Baba, go home please.

- Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) January 23, 2018

Everyone is reminding us how Evil Obasanjo is, you guys may be right...

One challenge I will throw out to everyone is to please point to something in that letter that is a lie, please just one...

- Y.O. (@yojora) January 23, 2018

Chief Obasanjo used all the knowledge he acquired during his PhD to blast @MBuhari in that statement. pic.twitter.com/FQJidAf8rg

- Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) January 23, 2018

I am keen to see how political Tweeter interprets #Obasanjo's letter. Will they focus on the message? Or on the messenger and his moral right to deliver the message? Or on the antecedents of the messenger good and bad? Or on his track record of supporting others? Or all above?🤔

- Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 24, 2018

Obasanjo served as President for 8yrs under PDP, he gave you YarAdua (PDP) , sold you GEJ(PDP), tore his party card and supported Buhari (APC) ; now he wants you to issue red card to PDP/APC and join "Coalition of Nigerians" .

Obasanjo is counting on your continued stupidity 🙈

- Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) January 24, 2018

I dont get it why we keep making Obasanjo a consequential nuisance as against an inconsequential nuisance that he ought to be regarded. To me OBJ has no moral authority to comment or reprimand the present admin now nor the immediate past admin.

- Patrick Obanor (@Pobanor_X5) January 24, 2018

Presidency keeps mum on Obasanjo's comment but some dogs attached to the president are barking.

- OGUNWOLE OPEOLUWA (@HOEPEE) January 24, 2018

History/time/posterity will record it that Obasanjo spoke out as a patriot when Buhari is moving Nigeria in a wrong direction.

- SUNDAY IWALAIYE (@SUNDAY73) January 24, 2018

Those attacking Obasanjo for his letter should note that Obasanjo is a National Treasure while Buhari is a National Mistake. That a butterfly and a bird both fly doesn't make both of them birds. Obj is a leader. Buhari is a lidder. He doesn't lead Nigeria. He is a lid on Nigeria!

- Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 24, 2018

Obasanjo knows governance in and out, from Military style to democracy. If he says there's no hope with PMB, there's trully no hope.

- Doc C (@tweetMOPOL) January 24, 2018

Obasanjo's message doesn't make any difference. We all know he's the architect of the chaos we in today in this country. Nigerians don't need his sycophant open letters to remind us of the imminent need to vote out this present incompetent and evil government of @MBuhari

- Okey Muoghalu (@Kezmillz) January 24, 2018

