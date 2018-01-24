Liberia: Unfit Players On Weah's Starting '11'

Hours after his historic inauguration as the country's 24th President Weah named his first set of officials, retaining five persons from the Johnson Sirleaf - era and recycling officials within the security sector.

In his campaign and post victory speeches including the inaugural address of 22, January Weah vowed not to: recycle officials; work with corrupt individuals and to end corruption and transform the lives of all Liberians.

"Over the next few days, we will assemble the government committed to fighting for the ideas that have inspired our campaign, and dedicated to delivering for the Liberian people," he said.

"Those chosen to serve will and must be dedicated to the ideas of grassroots, social transformation. Person looking to cheat the Liberian people through the menace of corruption will have no place in my administration.

But it has emerged that the man who will be Weah's proverbial Command Officer-in- Charge of his fight against corruption has documented history of corruption.

Justice Minister and Attorney General designate Cllr. Charles H. Gibson troubled past came to public light when his client complained him to the Judiciary Grievance and Ethics Committee for breach of trust and theft.

The Supreme Court on Friday, February 24, suspended Counselor Charles H. Gibson's license for two months for duping his client, identified as Anwar A. Saoud, of US$25,322 while defending him for over two years, the Daily Observer's reported in its February 28, 2017 online publication.

"Cllr. Gibson misled his client on whose behalf he had instituted a series of lawsuits to recover loans and other business activities from Saoud's customers, and refused to account for the US$25,322 he had earlier collected."

"Cllr Gibson's action as a lawyer breached Rule 15 of the client - lawyer relationship," said Justice Yuoh.

"A lawyer should refrain from any act whereby for his personal benefit or gain he abuses or takes advantage of the confidence reposed in him by his client. Money collected for his client, or other money or property of his said client coming into his possession as a result of his professional duty to his client should be reported and accounted for promptly, and should not under any circumstances be commingled with his own or be used by him."

According to a statement posted on the Executive Mansion website (emansion.gov.lr) President Weah has in consonance with Article 54 of the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia made the following appointments in Government pending confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.

Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill

Minister of State & Chief of Staff

Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs

Hon. Gbehzohngar M. Findley

Minister of Foreign Affair

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Hon. Samuel D. Tweh, Jr.

Ministry of Finance & Development Planning

Minister of Finance & Development Planning

Cllr. Charles Gibson

Minister of Justice

Ministry of Justice

Maj. Gen. Daniel Dee Ziankahn (Rtd)

Minister of National Defense

Ministry of National Defense

Brig. Gen Prince C. Johnson

Maj. Gen. Chief of Staff-AFL

The Senate has set rules for the vetting of the new officials and the unfit players of the Cabinet line-up could be affected.