24 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Makurdi Streets Becoming Refuse Dump'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aliyu Kwaifa and Hope Abah

Makurdi — Residents of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State are currently worried as dumping of refuse on popular streets around the city centre has gradually become a norm despite the attendant health risks.

President of the Yoruba Community in the state, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, at the weekend raised an alarm over the degenerating dirty condition of the environment and the lackadaisical attitude of those involved in ensuring a clean surrounding for human habitation.

"In Makurdi, dumping refuse on road dividers is no big deal. It is gradually becoming normal. Laughable, you must agree," he said.

"How else do you describe a country that has no regards for simple decent living by way of just taking care of the environment?" he wondered.

According to him, what could be worse than open defecation, not just in bushes but openly in highbrow areas?

Akinkunmi, who is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rantito Group of Companies, wonders who to blame; the perpetrators or the government?" he asked.

The business mogul said it is a shame that despite its level of development, Nigeria still cannot manage its waste properly. He enjoined the people to look inwards and change the dirty habit that has now become the norm in the country.

A resident, Peter Amos, expressed dissatisfaction with the indiscriminate disposal of refuse around High Level, Police Barracks and Naka road areas amongst others in the state capital of Makurdi, emphasising that the sight of rubbish anytime of the day was disgusting and a health risk.

The General Manager of Benue State Environmental and Sanitation Authority (BENSESA), Engr. Andrew Chile, told our correspondent in an interview recently that the activities of saboteurs was hindering refuse collection and evacuation, especially in Makurdi.

Chile noted that those sabotaging government's effort in ensuring a clean environment were mainly disgruntled agents disengaged by the sanitation authority as he pointed out that security operatives have arrested over 65 offenders in Makurdi of for dumping refuse indiscriminately along major roads.

Chile said the offenders were made to publicly clear refuse on the streets from Tito Gate around the Low Level roundabout on Kashim Ibrahim Road down to the Modern Market junction in order to serve as a deterrent to others who dropped waste anyhow to deface the state capital.

Nigeria

As #MeToo Moves Across the World, Is Nigeria Next?

In October last year, multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct were leveled at Hollywood movie producer,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.