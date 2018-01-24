24 January 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya Airways, KLM Sign Deal to Boost Route Sale Coverage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Business Daily

Kenya Airways and Dutch carrier KLM have expanded their deal to allow the airlines sell more flights to and from Europe and East Africa.

The new agreement builds on the previous general sales agent (GSA) deal that only covered London and Amsterdam routes into Nairobi.

"Kenya Airways is working towards strengthening its network and consolidating Nairobi's position as a leading hub in East Africa. The networks of both airlines are complementary and we are confident that this agreement will allow us to find the synergies for us to grow our respective networks," CEO Sebastian Mikosz said in a statement Tuesday.

GSA agreements allow airlines to operate their sales in jurisdictions where they do not have a presence at a cheaper cost.

"We want to create more value for our customers, and in doing so we are very excited to deepen our cooperation with Kenya Airways. This new phase is good news for our customers," Pieter Elbers, the chief executive officer of KLM said.

The extension comes at a time when KQ, under its new ownership structure with lenders, is pushing to renegotiate the joint-venture agreement with KLM.

Kenya Airways is also eyeing ticket sales to US government-funded travellers once it signs a code-sharing agreement with American airline, Delta Airways.

Kenya

Total Strikes Deal to Build Lamu Crude Oil Pipeline

French firm Total SA has committed to invest in the Lokichar-Lamu pipeline, boosting Kenya's efforts to develop its own… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.