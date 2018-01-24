Zimbabwe: Beyond the Rhetoric of Free and Fair Elections

analysis

In spite of his tainted past, Zimbabwe's new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is moving to prove that he is not Robert Mugabe. He has been unequivocal about economic recovery and has pledged to ensure a credible, free and fair election. While few doubt the commitment to economic recovery, there is scepticism about democratisation. The 2018 election will provide a litmus test for the new administration's commitment to electoral democracy.

Promises by President Emmerson Mnangagwa of economic reform in Zimbabwe have been accompanied by swift action. The scrapping of the controversial indigenisation law, a three-month amnesty for return of externalised money and assets, several high-profile arrests of those accused of corruption (though so far concentrating on opponents within Zanu-PF), reappointment of the respected Auditor General Mildred Chisi, allocation of specific deliverables to ministers within a 100-day cycle, high-level visits to neighbouring countries to, among other things, meet with Zimbabwe's diaspora business community, and announcements of million-dollar investment deals, are but a few examples. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been renamed Foreign Affairs and International Trade with the pursuit of economic interests as a key mandate.

In contrast, however, the promise of a democratic dispensation is yet to be followed up by...