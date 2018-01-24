24 January 2018

South Africa: Alleged Muthi Murderer to Apply for Bail Again

An Eastern Cape man accused of beheading and mutilating a 17-year-old girl in Nikhwe, Bizana, is expected to appear in the town's magistrate's court on Wednesday for his second attempt at bail.

Olwethu Mbalwa, 30, allegedly murdered Sinoyolo Mgaga on the morning of October 15, 2017, while she was alone in her home, Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said in a statement on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly beheaded her and removed skin from her stomach and genitals.

"The Hawks recovered Mgaga's missing body parts at Nikhwe river. Investigations have revealed that the body parts were going to be used for muthi," said Feni.

The accused's alleged crimes sparked outrage in the local community. Mbalwa failed to appear for his first scheduled bail application, fearing the enraged crowd who had filled the courtroom.

At his next court appearance on November 30, 2017, he asked for bail again.

"The case was postponed to January 18, 2018, for formal bail application," said Feni.

